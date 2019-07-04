Huntington National Bank Has Cut Analog Devices (ADI) Holding as Market Value Rose; Centene (CNC) Shares Declined While Boston Advisors Has Boosted Position

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 119.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 21,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,601 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 18,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.49 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 12,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 386,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.74M, down from 399,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 1.43M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,807 shares to 7,868 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,058 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp holds 703,396 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 6,252 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Indexiq Ltd owns 84,193 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Campbell Company Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,188 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 184,174 shares. Putnam Invs holds 0.05% or 426,139 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Personal holds 294 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd reported 47,386 shares. World Asset Mgmt has 28,807 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 9,194 shares. 232 are held by Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Incorporated. Invesco Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8,980 shares to 317,894 shares, valued at $60.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (Prn) (RWO) by 24,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $514,269 activity.