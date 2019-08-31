Huntington National Bank Has Boosted Ross Stores (ROST) Stake by $380,277 as Share Value Rose; Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped Banner (BANR) Position by $402,408

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 4,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 275,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, up from 271,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.45 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banner Corporation (BANR) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 7,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 123,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, up from 116,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 87,149 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) by 35,881 shares to 329,843 shares, valued at $24.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) by 6,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,301 shares, and cut its stake in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 7,213 shares to 292,414 shares, valued at $30.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,224 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).