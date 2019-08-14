Huntington National Bank Has Boosted Its M/I Homes (MHO) Position; Voloridge Investment Management Has Raised Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 20.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 40,428 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 239,197 shares with $10.32M value, up from 198,769 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $21.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 3.81 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – Biodiesel: Global Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 60 Companies Including Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Technip France and Bioro – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: New Segments Will Enable Co to Highlight Pdt, Service Offerings; 07/03/2018 – “The greatest concern in the Indo-Pacific is the diminishment of the rules-based order,” Adm. Swift said in a goodbye press conference; 15/05/2018 – JBS SEEKING TO CUT ADM COSTS, PASS THROUGH INCREASE IN GRAINS; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT ORGANIC EXPANSION, BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN ANIMAL NUTRITION IN ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 24/04/2018 – Trump to nominate Adm. Harris as South Korea ambassador; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’

Huntington National Bank increased M/I Homes Inc (MHO) stake by 6400% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank acquired 64,000 shares as M/I Homes Inc (MHO)’s stock rose 23.80%. The Huntington National Bank holds 65,000 shares with $1.73 million value, up from 1,000 last quarter. M/I Homes Inc now has $996.16 million valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 144,230 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADM and Marfrig to partner on veggie burger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ADM Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $0.42 per Share, $0.60 per Share on an Adjusted Basis – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Policy Market – Tariffs Remain In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hgk Asset Management Inc accumulated 134,220 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 195,254 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 8.07M shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Voya Limited Company holds 0.03% or 266,231 shares. Moreover, Thomasville Bankshares has 0.05% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). High Pointe Cap Ltd Com has 9,180 shares. Moreover, Schafer Cullen has 0.27% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 428,663 shares. Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Duncker Streett And Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 40,082 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The Colorado-based Ghp Invest Advsrs has invested 0.35% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. Another trade for 3,400 shares valued at $124,899 was made by Young Ray G on Tuesday, August 6. LUCIANO JUAN R bought 5,457 shares worth $199,990.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 18,465 shares to 24,511 valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) stake by 11,609 shares and now owns 4,931 shares. Stars Group Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 35.06% above currents $37.76 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $5100 target in Monday, April 29 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Huntington National Bank decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 119,983 shares to 572,765 valued at $30.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares (Prn) (MBB) stake by 27,954 shares and now owns 81,838 shares. Ishares (Prn) (MUB) was reduced too.