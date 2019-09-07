Huntington National Bank Decreased Its Bristol (BMY) Position by $1.02 Million; Share Value Declined; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $1.37 Million; Stock Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 18,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 130,238 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 148,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 21,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 366,738 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50M, down from 388,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EC OKs expanded label for Bristol-Myers’ Empliciti – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Biotech in Focus, Trade Talks Steady Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP owns 996 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation stated it has 1.44 million shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,355 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 30,347 shares. Capstone Inv Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 17,771 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 136,989 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Independent Invsts reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Crawford Inv Counsel Inc reported 14,739 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd owns 0.46% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 200,189 shares. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bank & Trust has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mirador Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 34,845 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va accumulated 0.86% or 60,011 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New England Research & Mngmt has 33,737 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 0.83% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 384,666 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 11.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 28,543 shares to 315,492 shares, valued at $22.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 2,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (Prn) (VEA).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 13,499 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 86,204 were accumulated by Covington Mngmt. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hirtle Callaghan And Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cambridge Trust Communications has 0.45% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Investment House Limited Com has 10,925 shares. 870,780 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 1.35M shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Holderness Invs Company reported 7,764 shares. 73,541 were reported by Associated Banc. 8,186 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited. Cardinal Capital Mgmt reported 71,550 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. 43,593 were reported by Perkins Coie Tru Co.