Huntington National Bank Decreased Its Air Lease (AL) Position as Market Value Rose; Jana Partners Has Increased Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Position

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 23,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 143,076 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 166,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 302,151 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.32 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (Prn) (RWO) by 24,960 shares to 49,455 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 156,768 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Chicago Equity Prns has 138,700 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Manhattan owns 200 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 37,700 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). National Bank Of America De reported 796,674 shares. Reinhart Prns Inc has 0.48% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 149,445 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). M&T Retail Bank holds 6,471 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 45,800 were reported by Aldebaran Fincl. Huntington Commercial Bank has 0.08% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 143,076 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Gam Holdg Ag owns 8,170 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And owns 1,081 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28. 1,600 shares were bought by Arora Anil, worth $48,096.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,073 were accumulated by Pacific Glob Mgmt. Gabelli Funds Limited accumulated 1.55 million shares. First Corp In, Indiana-based fund reported 42,492 shares. Lmr Prns Llp invested in 8,519 shares. Argyle Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,545 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc holds 0.23% or 11.79 million shares. Jana Prtnrs holds 14.96M shares or 39.64% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 6,176 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 60,148 shares. Minnesota-based Sit Invest Associate Inc has invested 0.29% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Atwood Palmer has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 250 shares. Aviva Plc has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Thrivent For Lutherans has 21,678 shares.