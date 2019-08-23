Huntington National Bank Cut Its Williams Cos (WMB) Stake; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increased By $1.84 Million Its Fiserv (LABL) Position

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Fiserv Inc (LABL) stake by 474.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 20,957 shares as Fiserv Inc (LABL)’s stock 0.00%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 25,371 shares with $2.24M value, up from 4,414 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.59 million shares traded or 490.27% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color; 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL); 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M

Huntington National Bank decreased Williams Cos Inc (WMB) stake by 94.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank sold 165,670 shares as Williams Cos Inc (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Huntington National Bank holds 10,133 shares with $291,000 value, down from 175,803 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc now has $28.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.42 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold LABL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.68 million shares or 2.69% less from 14.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Bancorp Tru invested in 0% or 49 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc stated it has 4,481 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 164,525 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 63,767 are held by Citigroup Inc. Nordea Inv Management has 97,608 shares. 90,883 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Tiaa Cref Management Llc invested in 0% or 26,405 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 5,404 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). 749 were reported by Us Commercial Bank De. 335,310 are owned by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 5,292 shares. Hl Financial Ltd reported 0% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,788 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 11,101 shares.

More notable recent Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cincinnati stocks plummet as markets fall on China trade war – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/02/2019: SRC,SM,LABL,TIGR,PFG,WFC – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Multi-Color Gets Its Bid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased E Trade Financial Corp stake by 18,308 shares to 17,680 valued at $821,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kemper Corp (NYSE:TOL) stake by 10,260 shares and now owns 32,218 shares. Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HBHC) was reduced too.

Huntington National Bank increased Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 3,329 shares to 11,748 valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) stake by 13,718 shares and now owns 310,045 shares. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was raised too.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Australia-based Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has invested 2.74% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Glenmede Tru Company Na has 82,026 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 3,919 are held by First Interstate Bankshares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Inc Inc Limited Company has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bessemer Grp holds 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 463,051 shares. National Asset has 0.06% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 60,880 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 14.85 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability reported 2.41% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 459,893 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability reported 7,542 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.72 million shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.