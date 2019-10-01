Huntington National Bank Cut Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position by $945,969; Stock Rose; As Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stock Value Declined, Blume Capital Management Has Raised by $867,256 Its Stake

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 20,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 189,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96 million, down from 209,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 27.05 million shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table); 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $12.2 BLN, DOWN $86 MLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ELLIS WILL RETIRE IN SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – Atkore International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – The Tornado News: #BREAKING: Jennifer Riordan, Vice President of community relations at Wells Fargo in New Mexico is among the; 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to recruit 20 managing directors; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EPS $1.12, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.06; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 33,356 shares as the company's stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 177,421 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 144,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 2.61 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.31 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha" on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "The Fed Is Shaking Up the Bank Industry's Payment System – Motley Fool" published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "PreMarket Prep Recap: Micron Earnings, Wells Fargo's New CEO – Benzinga" on September 30, 2019.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha" on March 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Why Weyerhaeuser Stock Rocketed 20% in January – The Motley Fool" published on February 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com" on September 03, 2019.

