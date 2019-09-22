Huntington National Bank Cut Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $690,690 as Market Valuation Declined; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Decreased Its Position by $581,400 as Market Valuation Rose

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 8,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 124,408 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77M, down from 133,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 16.03M shares traded or 141.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc analyzed 3,800 shares as the company's stock rose 9.75% . The hedge fund held 156,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.99 million, down from 160,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.78. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 900,000 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $65.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,640 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

The Clorox Company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities invested in 5,033 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.09% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,750 shares. Burney accumulated 5,237 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust owns 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 117,223 shares. 1,500 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Cedar Rock Ltd reported 2.78 million shares. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 1,604 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Inc reported 133,967 shares. Wade G W And accumulated 0.04% or 2,875 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 2,518 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 24,563 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Financial In holds 0.05% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,981 shares.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19 million for 23.72 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 570,813 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Company holds 191,824 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 8,350 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Palladium Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,271 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 57,901 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Paw Capital Corporation stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Johnson Grp Incorporated has 0.56% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 79,799 shares. Sit Invest Associate holds 0.03% or 13,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 72,454 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (Prn) (MUB) by 22,708 shares to 183,823 shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (Prn) (VWO) by 41,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (Prn) (SCPB).