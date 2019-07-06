Huntington National Bank Cut Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose; Montecito Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Holding in Us Bancorp (USB) as Stock Value Declined

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 9,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 13,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 2.59M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 44,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 534,878 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.60M, down from 579,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Prtnrs LP holds 3.22% or 31,273 shares in its portfolio. 323,054 are owned by Clark Capital Inc. Notis invested in 3.15% or 34,346 shares. Weybosset Research And Mgmt reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 67,128 were accumulated by First Foundation. New York-based Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Marathon Capital Mgmt has 1.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability has 161,760 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Svcs reported 2.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loomis Sayles And LP accumulated 22,601 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Harvey Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 6.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 72,729 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Liability Co holds 6.94% or 311,653 shares in its portfolio. Btc Cap stated it has 75,103 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 1.97% or 69,795 shares. Profund Advisors holds 2.87% or 314,033 shares in its portfolio.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,926 shares to 445,842 shares, valued at $86.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers (Prn) (UTF) by 34,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 12.54 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 16,571 shares to 34,159 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).