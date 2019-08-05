Huntington National Bank Cut Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding; Shorts at Americold Realty Trusthares (COLD) Raised By 0.51%

Americold Realty Trusthares (NYSE:COLD) had an increase of 0.51% in short interest. COLD’s SI was 21.46 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.51% from 21.36M shares previously. With 2.90 million avg volume, 7 days are for Americold Realty Trusthares (NYSE:COLD)’s short sellers to cover COLD’s short positions. The SI to Americold Realty Trusthares’s float is 14.92%. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 2.10M shares traded. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 57.27% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COLD News: 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q Rev $401.7M; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Rev $391.1M; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO/Share 27 Cents; 28/03/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST QTRLY CORE FFO $32.7 MLN COMPARED TO $31.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Americold Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLD); 10/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N – QTRLY CORE FFO OF $0.27

Huntington National Bank decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 11.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank sold 10,515 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Huntington National Bank holds 81,216 shares with $3.02M value, down from 91,731 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 6.25 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.25 million for 19.89 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank increased Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) stake by 13,718 shares to 310,045 valued at $46.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 427,314 shares and now owns 4.80 million shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested in 1.88M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 5,600 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.1% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 34,330 shares. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 173,293 shares. 3.89M were reported by Prudential Fin Inc. Gam Ag invested in 0.1% or 64,100 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 543 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Co reported 5,497 shares stake. Osborne Prns Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 138,050 shares. Marco Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 40,153 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.69% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 145,204 are owned by Element Cap Mgmt Llc. Canandaigua Natl Bank reported 5,905 shares stake. Ballentine Lc holds 7,087 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability invested in 0.27% or 74,349 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64’s average target is 7.54% above currents $40.58 stock price. Ebay had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.

