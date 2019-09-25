Huntington National Bank Cut Its Deere & Co (DE) Holding; Wex (WEX)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Huntington National Bank decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 7.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank sold 7,055 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Huntington National Bank holds 86,104 shares with $14.27 million value, down from 93,159 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $52.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $165.96. About 3.08 million shares traded or 55.16% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F

Wex Inc (WEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 143 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 100 decreased and sold their positions in Wex Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 41.37 million shares, up from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wex Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 79 Increased: 98 New Position: 45.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $8.65 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 81.16 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $200.46. About 182,880 shares traded. WEX Inc. (WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why WEX Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WEX) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX Corporate Payments Division Launches New Vertical Dedicated to Financial Institutions – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Robert Deshaies Appointed President, WEX’s Health Division – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wex, Inc. (WEX) Reports Election of Stephen Smith to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. for 68,209 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc owns 33,637 shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 3.68% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Par Capital Management Inc has invested 2.53% in the stock. Junto Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 197,288 shares.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $101.85M for 21.24 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank increased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 43,159 shares to 171,985 valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) stake by 36,262 shares and now owns 58,886 shares. Hp Inc was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 2.31% above currents $165.96 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 19 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18500 target in Monday, July 1 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, May 13. Citigroup maintained the shares of DE in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, August 19. Bank of America maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, August 19 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere focus – U.S. tech over global equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere reports rolling 3-month retail sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.21 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot House Limited holds 962 shares. East Coast Asset Management holds 17,468 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2,296 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,293 shares in its portfolio. California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Butensky Cohen Security invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Burke And Herbert State Bank And Company owns 0.9% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,141 shares. Mendel Money reported 3,370 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sterling Cap Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Jag Lc reported 11,055 shares. Aperio Group Limited Com holds 0.14% or 202,250 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Chemical Bank & Trust has 0.2% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,660 shares.