Huntington National Bank Continues to Hold Position in Danaher (DHR); As Trimble (TRMB) Shares Rose, Grandfield & Dodd Has Increased by $496,200 Its Position

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 3,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 76,355 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 72,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.99M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 12,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 295,164 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 282,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 728,062 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Slightly Dilutive to 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings Due to Interest Example; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE: VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE $200M OF NON-GAAP REV. IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – S&P: TRIMBLE ‘BBB-‘ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 1Q REV. TO BE ABOVE HIGH END OF RANGE; 18/04/2018 – Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying; 20/04/2018 – Trimble: Financial Terms of FabSuite Asset Deal Not Disclosed; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge holds 18,801 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Weitz Inv Mgmt invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 7,377 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bryn Mawr holds 0.04% or 4,928 shares. Btr Capital stated it has 2,869 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 86 are held by Howe Rusling. Spinnaker Tru has 0.04% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3,156 shares. Notis reported 2.27% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Associated Banc accumulated 230,361 shares. Wendell David Assocs has invested 1.77% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 4,780 were reported by Thomas White Interest Ltd. Nebraska-based Cwm Llc has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.04% or 2,525 shares. Montag A & Associates reported 0.6% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 36,788 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $51,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,357 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).