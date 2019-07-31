Huntington National Bank Boosted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $844,500; Share Price Rose; Payden & Rygel Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $13.84 Million

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 108.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 99,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.77 million, up from 91,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.08. About 4.41 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 2,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,979 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.02 million, up from 147,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 672,754 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 24/04/2018 – Germany, France agree main needs of new joint fighter programme; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sides With Trump Tariffs on China Espionage Threat; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 30/05/2018 – LMT DOESN’T SEE NEAR-TERM REBOUND IN COMMERCIAL SIKORSKY SALES; 22/05/2018 – Israel says first country to use U.S.-made F-35 in combat; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin raises 2018 forecast as strong defense funding fuels Pentagon business; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,091 shares. 11,058 are held by Hutchinson Cap Management Ca. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.37% or 77,388 shares. The Connecticut-based Benin Mngmt Corp has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Covington Capital Management accumulated 178,355 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 218,741 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management reported 3.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ssi Invest Inc owns 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,391 shares. Blair William Communication Il holds 768,799 shares. Colorado-based Centurylink Management Com has invested 1.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 140,364 are held by Osterweis Mgmt Incorporated. Amer Century owns 6.33 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 8,844 are owned by Bbr Prns Lc. 3,364 were reported by Private Management Group.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 48,500 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 259,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,300 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru reported 0.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). California-based West Oak Ltd Company has invested 1.3% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sageworth Tru Communications owns 175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0.22% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.27% or 36,683 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp invested in 0.01% or 4,678 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 0% or 2,326 shares. Northeast Consultants reported 3,553 shares. Arrow Fincl accumulated 2,245 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Exane Derivatives owns 4,057 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com accumulated 5,081 shares. Laurion Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bessemer Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,525 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru Com invested in 0.05% or 1,410 shares. Comm Bancorporation owns 322,897 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. 7,690 shares were sold by Evans Michele A, worth $2.30M. $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Lockheed Martin: Dividend Increase In September, Share Buybacks And Increasing Military Budget Are Strong Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. to withhold F-35 fighters from Turkey – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 23,438 shares to 49,522 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).