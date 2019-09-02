Huntington National Bank Boosted Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) by $380,277; As Te Connectivity LTD Reg Shs (TEL) Share Price Declined, Pggm Investments Upped by $5.92 Million Its Stake

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd Reg Shs (TEL) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 672,312 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.29M, up from 598,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd Reg Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 2.36M shares traded or 71.57% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 4,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 275,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, up from 271,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.45 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Gp has 1,373 shares. 50 are owned by Field And Main Bank. Webster Retail Bank N A invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Edgepoint Investment Grp stated it has 7.90M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 106,400 shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 3.45M shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Huntington Bancshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,242 shares. Brinker Cap owns 6,095 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc owns 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 18,891 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 12,288 shares stake. Glenmede Na invested in 0.07% or 191,517 shares. Macroview Inv Lc reported 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Amica Mutual has invested 0.12% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 93,409 shares.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 38,000 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $115.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:HPP) by 1.89 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,860 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc Com.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco (Prn) (HYS) by 5,096 shares to 35,444 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,417 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Fincl Inc owns 4,350 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.06% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 4.56M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.12% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 68,360 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Co invested in 0.08% or 10,922 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.36% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Nordea Investment Ab invested in 0.17% or 868,185 shares. Stanley holds 0.15% or 6,732 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Liability stated it has 0.21% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Aurora Investment Counsel invested in 16,071 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Clearbridge Lc holds 0.1% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 1.17 million shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.47% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 3,810 are held by Bailard.