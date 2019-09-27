Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII)’s Financial Results Comparing With HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A)

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 211 -5.83 40.29M 18.48 12.36 HEICO Corporation 106 0.00 113.90M 2.17 48.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and HEICO Corporation. HEICO Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than HEICO Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and HEICO Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 19,098,407.28% 48.3% 12.3% HEICO Corporation 107,432,559.89% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and HEICO Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 HEICO Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s upside potential is 26.02% at a $270 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and HEICO Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. -2.3% 1.72% 2.31% 9.34% 0.14% 19.96% HEICO Corporation -2.87% 1.57% 19.22% 55.17% 66.76% 67.29%

For the past year Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than HEICO Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. beats HEICO Corporation.