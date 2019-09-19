Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII)’s Financial Results Comparing With CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Both Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) and CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) compete on a level playing field in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 215 1.06 N/A 18.48 12.36 CPI Aerostructures Inc. 7 1.00 N/A 0.27 29.51

Demonstrates Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. CPI Aerostructures Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than CPI Aerostructures Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 0.00% 48.3% 12.3% CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0.00% 3% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CPI Aerostructures Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.32 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, CPI Aerostructures Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. CPI Aerostructures Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is $270, with potential upside of 23.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.7% and 58.2%. About 2% of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. -2.3% 1.72% 2.31% 9.34% 0.14% 19.96% CPI Aerostructures Inc. 3.29% -5.19% 27.23% 12.63% -19.07% 23.23%

For the past year Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CPI Aerostructures Inc.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors CPI Aerostructures Inc.