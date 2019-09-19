Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII)’s Financial Results Comparing With CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Both Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) and CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) compete on a level playing field in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
|215
|1.06
|N/A
|18.48
|12.36
|CPI Aerostructures Inc.
|7
|1.00
|N/A
|0.27
|29.51
Demonstrates Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. CPI Aerostructures Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than CPI Aerostructures Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
|0.00%
|48.3%
|12.3%
|CPI Aerostructures Inc.
|0.00%
|3%
|1.9%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.18 shows that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CPI Aerostructures Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.32 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, CPI Aerostructures Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. CPI Aerostructures Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|CPI Aerostructures Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is $270, with potential upside of 23.59%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.7% and 58.2%. About 2% of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
|-2.3%
|1.72%
|2.31%
|9.34%
|0.14%
|19.96%
|CPI Aerostructures Inc.
|3.29%
|-5.19%
|27.23%
|12.63%
|-19.07%
|23.23%
For the past year Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CPI Aerostructures Inc.
Summary
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors CPI Aerostructures Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.