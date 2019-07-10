Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Comparison side by side

Both Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 210 1.15 N/A 18.48 11.10 Raytheon Company 176 1.77 N/A 10.72 16.54

In table 1 we can see Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and Raytheon Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Raytheon Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 0.00% 48.3% 12.3% Raytheon Company 0.00% 27.1% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Raytheon Company is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Raytheon Company’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Raytheon Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and Raytheon Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Raytheon Company 0 4 2 2.33

The upside potential is 0.90% for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. with consensus target price of $233.33. On the other hand, Raytheon Company’s potential upside is 17.09% and its consensus target price is $204.83. The results provided earlier shows that Raytheon Company appears more favorable than Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.8% of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.5% of Raytheon Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Raytheon Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. -0.92% -6.46% -5.08% -8.33% -6.15% 7.72% Raytheon Company -0.92% -3% -2.02% -5.71% -15.25% 15.6%

For the past year Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Raytheon Company.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea-based radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems. The IIS segment offers a range of technical and professional services, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation, DoD space and weather, cybersecurity, analytics, training, logistics, mission support, engineering, and automation and sustainment solutions; and air traffic management systems. The MS segment develops and supports a range of weapon systems, including missiles, smart munitions, close-in weapon systems, projectiles, kinetic kill vehicles, directed energy effectors, and combat sensor solutions. The SAS segment provides electro-optical/infrared sensors, airborne radars for surveillance and fire control applications, lasers, precision guidance systems, signals intelligence systems, processors, electronic warfare systems, and communication and space-qualified systems for civil and military applications. The Forcepoint segment develops cyber security products comprising insider threat solutions, data loss prevention, firewall technology, cross domain transfer, and cloud and on premise Web and email security products. The company serves the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Armed Forces, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and other international customers. Raytheon Company was founded in 1922 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.