Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Comparison side by side

Both Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 214 0.99 N/A 18.48 12.36 Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 4 5.24 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 0.00% 48.3% 12.3% Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s 129.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.29 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. Its rival Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 8.2 respectively. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s average target price is $253.33, while its potential upside is 21.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.7% of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. shares and 29.1% of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2% of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. -2.3% 1.72% 2.31% 9.34% 0.14% 19.96% Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 1.29% 9.11% 50.55% 158.75% 86.15% 143.81%

For the past year Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. beats Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; and integrated global navigation systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.