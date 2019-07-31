Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Analysts See $3.56 EPS; AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering AutoNation (NYSE:AN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AutoNation has $41 highest and $2700 lowest target. $35.83’s average target is -26.35% below currents $48.65 stock price. AutoNation had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by Jefferies. See AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report $3.56 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $1.84 EPS change or 34.07% from last quarter’s $5.4 EPS. HII’s profit would be $147.92M giving it 16.37 P/E if the $3.56 EPS is correct. After having $2.85 EPS previously, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 24.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $233.14. About 186,177 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65); 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q EPS $3.48; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Ingalls had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) rating on Wednesday, February 20. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $240 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 163,500 were accumulated by Cap Rech Global. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 608,821 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Moreover, Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 1,174 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corp owns 84 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.41% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 1.86 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 59,534 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.19% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Asset Mngmt One accumulated 19,099 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 25,468 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.06% or 221 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap reported 54 shares stake. Paloma Mngmt has 21,019 shares. State Street owns 3.34M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing ships in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.69 billion. It operates through three divisions: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. It has a 12.55 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AutoNation, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 133,173 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Lc reported 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 291,123 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0% stake. First Manhattan Co stated it has 1,522 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 266 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 580 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 72,402 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md holds 14,446 shares. Leisure Capital Management stated it has 0.44% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.21% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Centurylink Invest Mgmt reported 0.46% stake. New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance services, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. $41,469 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was bought by EDELSON DAVID B. The insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold 37,104 shares worth $1.56M.