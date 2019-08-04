Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to pay $0.86 on Sep 13, 2019; Last Week PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. PBF Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. See PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) latest ratings:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) is expected to pay $0.86 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:HII) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.86 dividend. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc’s current price of $206.19 translates into 0.42% yield. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.10% or $8.82 during the last trading session, reaching $206.19. About 849,305 shares traded or 190.05% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 134.62 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold PBF Energy Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Lc reported 23,484 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bancshares And invested in 0.04% or 10,937 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 194,870 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 467,616 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 19,129 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management reported 43,500 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 56,055 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd stated it has 88,972 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 13,655 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 56,993 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.21% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Martingale Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.02% or 23,905 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 1,300 shares.

The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 2.52M shares traded or 16.62% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 13/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS GASOLINE UNIT; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PBF EXPORTING GASOLINE COMPONENTS TO MEXICO FROM TORRANCE: CEO; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 23/04/2018 – DJ PBF Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBF); 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Logistics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Sponsors National PTA’s STEM + Families Initiative – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:HII – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Continues Planning for Mid-life Refueling Overhaul of USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Ingalls had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $240 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.57 billion. It operates through three divisions: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. It has a 12.71 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 508 are owned by Prelude Cap Management Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag reported 100,293 shares. Wright Investors Serv accumulated 8,059 shares. Johnson Grp has 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 8,624 shares stake. Trexquant Inv L P holds 0.02% or 1,476 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested in 347 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.02% or 7,883 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.01% or 27,015 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers has invested 0.13% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 6,185 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 0.03% or 143,300 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 3.26M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 2,280 shares or 0.11% of the stock.