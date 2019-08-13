Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Stock Value Rose While Meeder Asset Management Cut by $568,422 Its Holding; Grainger W W (Call) (GWW) Holder Capstone Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $540,000 as Valuation Rose

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) by 30.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 2,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 6,307 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 9,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 228,540 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65)

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (Call) (GWW) by 600% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 2,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $263.38. About 346,826 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17,688 shares to 4,212 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,994 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada owns 1,220 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fil stated it has 4,882 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 3,900 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,434 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 3,034 are held by Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 1,096 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 8,557 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 500 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,067 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability Corp owns 213 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Yhb Invest Inc has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,004 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 151,519 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 12,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Washington National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 6 shares. Cibc World Mkts has 1,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 2.73M are held by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Campbell Co Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,174 shares. James invested in 7,070 shares. 2 are owned by Tompkins. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,450 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.02% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.03% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Aqr Capital Management Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.86 million shares.