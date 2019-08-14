Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Valuation Rose While Mckinley Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Sg Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Mastec (Put) (MTZ) Holding by $14.40 Million as Valuation Rose

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (Put) (MTZ) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 591,884 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 2,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 56,025 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 53,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $200.03. About 166,303 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 36,500 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bailard reported 26,665 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co reported 5,925 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp has 33,008 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 13,238 shares. 4,640 were reported by Hartford Investment Mgmt Co. Gideon Advsrs has invested 0.24% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 1,647 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 65,311 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa, France-based fund reported 29,187 shares. Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.19% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,253 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 189,531 shares to 31,790 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 18,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,731 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 190,424 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 6,387 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.04% or 520,333 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 8,989 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Hood River Mngmt Ltd Company reported 834,245 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Jennison Limited Liability accumulated 19,212 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Frontier Cap Management Lc reported 1.10M shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 123,942 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 1,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sir Capital Mgmt LP reported 5,200 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 14,213 shares. Sei Co holds 208,296 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

