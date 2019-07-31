Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Stock Value Declined While Mackay Shields Has Lifted Stake; Allete (ALE) Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake by $2.57 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 31,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,432 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, up from 101,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 184,211 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 7.00% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q OPER REV. $358.2M; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale; 19/04/2018 – DJ ALLETE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALE); 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – ENERGY FROM SOUTH PEAK WILL BE DELIVERED TO NORTHWESTERN ENERGY CUSTOMERS THROUGH A 15-YEAR POWER SALE AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – ALLETE Honored for Advancing Women in Leadership Roles; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY TO BUILD MONTANA WIND ENERGY FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Rev $358.2M; 09/03/2018 Dir Jimmerson Gifts 440 Of Allete Inc; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale Agreement

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 12,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,961 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 21,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $233.14. About 186,177 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6,007 shares to 47,013 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 36,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,879 shares, and cut its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial, New York-based fund reported 2 shares. 2,590 were accumulated by Ww Asset Management. Fil reported 0.04% stake. 331 are held by First Interstate Bancorp. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 34,221 shares stake. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 1,174 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Amalgamated State Bank has 10,071 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 1,700 shares. Prudential Incorporated owns 78,269 shares. Amp Investors Limited stated it has 0.03% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Ftb Advisors Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 105 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co owns 5,485 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,450 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 5,859 shares.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Series A (NYSE:CE) by 43,517 shares to 117,288 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 71,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,633 shares, and cut its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).