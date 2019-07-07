Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Shareholder Rr Partners LP Lowered Its Stake by $1.16 Million; Paradigm Financial Advisors Lowered Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Market Valuation Rose

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 266,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.24 million, down from 272,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $230.53. About 134,827 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 11.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 93,026 shares to 96,026 shares, valued at $18.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 16,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,090 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Oil Fund (USO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 226,913 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma reported 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argent has 209,716 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The France-based Natixis has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peak Asset Mgmt Lc holds 181,910 shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Gp reported 12.41M shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability reported 60,193 shares. Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 1.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 85,054 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Inc has 0.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 26,390 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset has invested 0.05% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 1,642 shares. Cibc invested in 1,150 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,478 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Llc has 317 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 467,576 are held by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.04% or 1,044 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 3,653 were reported by M&T Retail Bank Corp. Of Vermont stated it has 86 shares. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 68,336 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.09% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Ameriprise Financial owns 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 27,576 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.12% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 59,534 shares stake.

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.56 EPS, down 34.07% or $1.84 from last year’s $5.4 per share. HII’s profit will be $147.93 million for 16.19 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual EPS reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.91% EPS growth.