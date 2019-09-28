Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Shareholder Rr Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Eaton Plc (ETN) Holder Palouse Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.21 Million

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 74,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 192,502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.26 million, down from 266,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.39. About 208,200 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1.42 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 34,147 shares to 101,072 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 51,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80M for 13.48 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,142 were reported by Delphi Mgmt Ma. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). State Street invested in 18.66 million shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Levin Capital Strategies L P, a New York-based fund reported 241,001 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.7% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 5,283 are owned by B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated. Webster National Bank N A has 902 shares. Aqr Capital Lc holds 3.99 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 1.03% stake. Headinvest Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cap Interest Inc Ca reported 36,838 shares stake. Cooke & Bieler LP has 1.45M shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Pggm Invs has invested 0.46% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Appoints Director of Enterprise Transformation – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huntington Ingalls wins $15B Navy contract for two aircraft carriers – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PHOTO RELEASE–Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Visits Newport News Shipbuilding – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Continues Planning for Mid-life Refueling Overhaul of USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Loving Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:HII) 1.7% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.