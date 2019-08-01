Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Holder Rr Partners LP Lowered Its Holding by $1.16 Million as Valuation Rose; Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holding Upped by Stack Financial Management Inc

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 266,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.24 million, down from 272,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $13.03 during the last trading session, reaching $215.27. About 780,853 shares traded or 177.90% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 40.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 67,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 234,640 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.05 million, up from 167,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $142.27. About 5.12M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:HII) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “VIDEO RELEASE–Digital Technology on Display as Huntington Ingalls Industries Lands Island On Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Virginia-Class Attack Submarine New Jersey (SSN 796) – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Appoints Director of Enterprise Transformation – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 3,761 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability reported 1.74% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.04% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Prelude Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Carroll Assocs holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 590,179 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 4,450 shares. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 105 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 24,441 shares. Loomis Sayles LP holds 128 shares. 121,114 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 4,171 shares. Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 1,088 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.