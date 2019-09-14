Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Holder Rr Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake; Brandes Investment Partners LP Position in Embraer S A (ERJ) Boosted by $1.85 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 92,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 20.02M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407.22M, up from 19.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 632,203 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 03/05/2018 – Embraer and Amer Airlines Sign Contract for 15 E175s; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 17/04/2018 – Canada fails to stop Brazil’s claims in WTO Bombardier dispute; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER EMBR3.SA COMMERCIAL CEO SEES “REAL AND ADVANCED” OPPORTUNITIES FOR FURTHER E2 JET SALES AS FIRST JET IS DELIVERED; 17/04/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION PANEL SAYS BRAZIL’S CHALLENGE TO CANADA’S BOMBARDIER SUBSIDIES IS WITHIN ITS JURISDICTION, DISMISSING CANADA’S BID TO STOP THE LITIGATION – PRELIMINARY RULING; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 16/04/2018 – Embraer Delivers 14 Commercial and 11 Executive Jets in 1Q18; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S EMBRAER SAYS U.S. JUDGE GRANTED MOTION TO DISMISS CLASS ACTION SUIT AGAINST COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – JBLU: `DEFINITELY’ WILL MAKE DECISION THIS YR ON EMBRAER E190S

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 74,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 192,502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.26M, down from 266,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $218.31. About 214,527 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 138,749 shares to 2.51M shares, valued at $108.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 36,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.61M shares, and cut its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E).

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.72 earnings per share, down 29.68% or $1.57 from last year’s $5.29 per share. HII’s profit will be $153.77 million for 14.67 P/E if the $3.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold HII shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 35.26 million shares or 1.91% more from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 3,150 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 47,951 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 192,502 are owned by Rr Limited Partnership. 14,597 were reported by Amer Interest Group Incorporated. D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Westwood Hldgs has 0.26% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp holds 0.95% or 127,180 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Co reported 28 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Adage Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 299,419 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 16,182 shares.