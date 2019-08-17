Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Holder Pettee Investors Has Trimmed Stake; As Trecora Res (TREC) Stock Price Rose, Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $206.82. About 290,711 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Trecora Res (TREC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 62,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The hedge fund held 690,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, down from 752,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Trecora Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 74,473 shares traded or 72.31% up from the average. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 754,500 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $424.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De invested in 0.02% or 544,667 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 7,883 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial invested in 0% or 7,522 shares. Mitchell Management Com holds 0.17% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) or 2,359 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% or 4,135 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 11,971 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited holds 0.06% or 6,678 shares in its portfolio. 1 were accumulated by Spectrum Management Group Inc. Advisor Partners Lc invested in 0.04% or 1,403 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 14,767 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Pnc Grp stated it has 10,664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei holds 0.01% or 19,084 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 508 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 44,325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

