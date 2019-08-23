Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Holder Pettee Investors Has Trimmed Position; Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stock Price Declined While Benjamin F Edwards & Company Trimmed Holding by $484,198

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $205.33. About 97,176 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 3,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 23,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 27,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.1. About 797,098 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,413 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Cetera Advisors Ltd stated it has 1,028 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt holds 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) or 1,103 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 28 shares. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 637,844 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Amer International Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Dubuque Bank & Trust And, a Iowa-based fund reported 208 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc invested 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Qs Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 10,034 are owned by Hbk Lp. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 347 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 264,153 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 1,816 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 12,919 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Company Delaware has 0.84% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,175 shares to 27,075 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 81,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

