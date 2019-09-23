Huntington Ingal (HII) Position Boosted by Earnest Partners Llc; As Avnet (AVT) Market Valuation Declined, Pzena Investment Management Cut Holding by $8.23 Million

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Huntington Ingal (HII) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 5,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 175,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.46 million, up from 169,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Huntington Ingal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $214.82. About 446,914 shares traded or 53.79% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 182,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 7.34 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $332.27 million, down from 7.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 1.76 million shares traded or 139.21% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HII shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 35.26 million shares or 1.91% more from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica State Bank stated it has 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Pnc Fincl Services owns 9,391 shares. Moreover, Nomura has 0.04% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 39,502 shares. Midas Management Corp owns 4,700 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 347 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Next Group Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Co Limited has invested 0.03% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Burney holds 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) or 1,072 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 242,000 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.05% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). First Trust Ltd Partnership stated it has 44,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.16% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Gam Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 383 shares.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quimica Y (NYSE:SQM) by 79,878 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $59.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) by 6,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,101 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 11.16 million shares to 23.59M shares, valued at $536.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 621,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVT shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 95.49 million shares or 3.57% less from 99.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 77,147 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.22M shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 73,962 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 23,230 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 400 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh reported 1.59M shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 21,480 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 9,600 were reported by Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Petrus Trust Lta invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Shine Invest Advisory Ser has 646 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 115,042 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 138,269 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 35,052 shares.

