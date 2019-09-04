Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 13 2.94 N/A 1.23 11.56 Old National Bancorp 17 3.75 N/A 1.30 13.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and Old National Bancorp. Old National Bancorp is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is presently more affordable than Old National Bancorp, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 0.00% 13.2% 1.2% Old National Bancorp 0.00% 7.7% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.41 beta means Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Old National Bancorp’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and Old National Bancorp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 1 0 0 1.00 Old National Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.70% for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated with average price target of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.3% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.1% of Old National Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -0.63% 3.11% 3.49% 5.63% -8.01% 19.55% Old National Bancorp -0.23% 4.88% 5.07% 8.91% -9.46% 14.35%

For the past year Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Old National Bancorp.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats on 7 of the 10 factors Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 203 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.