Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 13 2.93 N/A 1.23 11.56 1st Source Corporation 46 3.71 N/A 3.32 14.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and 1st Source Corporation. 1st Source Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is currently more affordable than 1st Source Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and 1st Source Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 0.00% 13.2% 1.2% 1st Source Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.41 beta. In other hand, 1st Source Corporation has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and 1st Source Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 1 0 0 1.00 1st Source Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 8.86% upside potential and an average target price of $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and 1st Source Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 72.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of 1st Source Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -0.63% 3.11% 3.49% 5.63% -8.01% 19.55% 1st Source Corporation 1.62% 1.14% 0.04% 3.14% -17.63% 16.39%

For the past year Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than 1st Source Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors 1st Source Corporation beats Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.