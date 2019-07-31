Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Midwest Banks companies, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 14 3.37 N/A 1.23 10.52 Park National Corporation 97 4.31 N/A 6.68 14.61

Table 1 highlights Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and Park National Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Park National Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Park National Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and Park National Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 0.00% 13.4% 1.3% Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Park National Corporation is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and Park National Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50 Park National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 5.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.2% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares and 40.7% of Park National Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Park National Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -4.21% -3.64% -6.62% -11.59% -14.16% 8.81% Park National Corporation -1.13% 3.71% -2.56% 4.24% -12.26% 15.06%

For the past year Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has weaker performance than Park National Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Park National Corporation beats Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.