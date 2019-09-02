Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Comparison side by side

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 13 3.02 N/A 1.23 11.56 First Financial Bancorp. 24 3.90 N/A 2.07 12.30

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and First Financial Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 0.00% 13.2% 1.2% First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.41 beta means Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, First Financial Bancorp.’s beta is 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and First Financial Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 1 0 0 1.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 0 1 3.00

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has an average price target of $14, and a 5.66% upside potential. First Financial Bancorp. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a 23.83% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that First Financial Bancorp. seems more appealing than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and First Financial Bancorp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 77%. 1.1% are Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of First Financial Bancorp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -0.63% 3.11% 3.49% 5.63% -8.01% 19.55% First Financial Bancorp. 1.31% 4.9% 2.95% -2.67% -15.87% 7.46%

For the past year Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has stronger performance than First Financial Bancorp.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.