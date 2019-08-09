Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Valuation Rose While Palouse Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $302,772; Ensco Plc (ESV) Shareholder New Generation Advisors Boosted Position by $1.02 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 32.62% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 25,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 429,601 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 454,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 5.89 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Resources Corp by 429,676 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Van Den Berg Mngmt I owns 1.94% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 3.58M shares. United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Management Group Ltd has invested 0.13% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Reilly Advisors Llc reported 3,700 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Greenlight Cap, New York-based fund reported 15.12M shares. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 32,528 shares. Moreover, Arosa Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.78% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.10M shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 22,824 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 299,639 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd has 15,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Offshore drillers Ensco, Rowan complete merger – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ensco: Looking At Q4 Results Ahead Of Merger With Rowan – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valaris PLC: A Struggle For Survival – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why These Oil Stocks Crashed on Today’s Crude Oil Selloff – Motley Fool” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fed Cuts Rates: Are Bank Stocks Still Worth Betting on? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for Huntington’s (HBAN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian holds 0.05% or 325,403 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 15,764 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Prudential Financial reported 1.64M shares. 50,745 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund stated it has 20,813 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors Inc reported 292,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Ltd owns 3.54 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 149,341 were accumulated by Mason Street Ltd Com. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 72,758 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Rech Glob Investors has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.56M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). First Trust Advsrs LP owns 1.95 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 2.00M shares.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,836 shares to 96,068 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).