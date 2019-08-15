Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to pay $0.15 on Oct 1, 2019; 4 Analysts Bullish The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

Among 5 analysts covering The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has $86 highest and $75 lowest target. $81.60’s average target is 12.07% above currents $72.81 stock price. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Buy”. Scotia Capital maintained The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) rating on Thursday, February 21. Scotia Capital has “Buy” rating and $86 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $82 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $75 target. See The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) latest ratings:

Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) is expected to pay $0.15 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:HBAN) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Huntington Bancshares Inc’s current price of $12.44 translates into 1.21% yield. Huntington Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 7.87 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity. 18,000 shares valued at $240,019 were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D on Friday, May 17.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Inc has $16 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 20.58% above currents $12.44 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, July 8 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $16 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes And accumulated 141,880 shares or 0.08% of the stock. American Century holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 12,943 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 227,254 shares. Jacobs Com Ca holds 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 18,400 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.02% or 1.61M shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsr holds 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 72 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 16,883 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 192,388 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0.03% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 44,907 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 390 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 3.71 million shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding firm for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company has market cap of $12.91 billion. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial services and products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. It has a 9.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management services; institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; treasury management services; and other financing solutions, as well as lends real estate developers, REITs, and other customers.

Another recent and important The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Should You Think About Buying The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019.