Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Price Declined While Financial Counselors Has Trimmed Stake by $324,336; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Scholtz & Company Has Lifted Position

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 29,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 10,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $112.32. About 1.07 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 27,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,544 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 325,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 6.03M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.86 million for 10.70 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. The insider Thompson Mark E sold 18,510 shares worth $249,700.

