Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shares Rose While Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.22 Million; Coca (KO) Holder New England Research & Management Upped Stake

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 101,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 333,163 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 435,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 10.11M shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 160.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 25,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 11.63M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,760 shares to 35,646 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 15,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,968 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 9.41 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com holds 0.08% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 104,750 shares. Delphi Ma stated it has 0.45% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp has 52,239 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 19,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance invested in 0.02% or 600,743 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 1,045 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 14.15 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 91,541 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny, New York-based fund reported 34,750 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 156,870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

