Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Cut Stake by $814,800 as Market Value Declined; Carret Asset Management Has Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 9.04M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,968 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 100,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 16,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,100 shares to 14,420 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

