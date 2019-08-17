Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shareholder Sequoia Financial Advisors Raised Stake; Bahl & Gaynor Continues to Hold Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 143,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 3.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.19M, up from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 18/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 25/05/2018 – SLT: EXCLUSIVE: John Shellard and Matthew Sarson to leave J.P. Morgan; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 89.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 36,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 77,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, up from 40,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 9.41M shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim reported 2.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,824 shares. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pitcairn holds 0.42% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,008 shares. Moreover, Forte Lc Adv has 0.69% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,948 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 40,806 shares. First Western Cap Mgmt reported 4.82% stake. Loews, New York-based fund reported 170,193 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B & has 0.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Intact Invest Management holds 0.35% or 96,700 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,323 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 0.36% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 45,195 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated has invested 1.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blue Edge Cap Lc has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gladius Capital Management Lp accumulated 26,522 shares or 0% of the stock.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 35,144 shares to 59,701 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 20,346 shares to 28,371 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 33,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,265 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company reported 6.24 million shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 301,638 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 0.07% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 14.15 million shares. Girard Prtn accumulated 0.04% or 16,766 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 479,298 shares stake. Utah Retirement has 196,479 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 19,387 were reported by Edge Wealth Mgmt. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 42,782 shares. Wealthquest owns 22,162 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 452 shares. Ballentine Lc holds 23,564 shares. Hartford Inv Management owns 119,761 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.