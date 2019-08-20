Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Maintained by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 25,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 429,601 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 454,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 8.42 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 9,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 42,410 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 32,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.16B market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 10.64M shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,200 shares to 13,097 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,006 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Cap Ltd Company has 84,292 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Btr Mgmt has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Nikko Asset Management Americas has 0.49% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 550,959 shares. National Asset invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Princeton Port Strategies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.49% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 6.79 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.24% or 68.52M shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated invested in 0.43% or 93,752 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability stated it has 31,877 shares. Smith Salley Assoc reported 0.88% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 55,221 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 255,480 shares. Washington Bank has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Cap Global Investors has 0.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16.55 million shares.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49M for 9.92 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,969 shares to 71,725 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 37,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

