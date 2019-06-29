Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Cut Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Peak Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 25,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 429,601 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 454,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 11.49M shares traded or 9.56% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92M, down from 113,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 3.11 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 1.69M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 4.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). John G Ullman And Associate Incorporated invested in 96,769 shares. Baltimore owns 150,916 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Palisade Lc Nj stated it has 51,660 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Jennison Assoc Limited Co invested in 3.71% or 31.64M shares. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 0.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs stated it has 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 3.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 90,714 shares. Moreover, Lederer Investment Counsel Ca has 2.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,055 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.18% or 143,427 shares. Palouse Mngmt owns 43,464 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 2.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Enterprise Financial Ser reported 33,152 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,763 shares to 84,616 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 79.52M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1.22 million shares. 29,159 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 1,470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset invested in 0% or 442,797 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.02% or 50,745 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Retail Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Cutter Brokerage accumulated 0.17% or 45,849 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 282,360 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel invested in 0.02% or 15,764 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 136,124 shares. Cornercap Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 331,766 shares.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,567 shares to 207,630 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.87M for 10.80 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.