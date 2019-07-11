Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $739,404; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Has Boosted Stake by $608,959 as Shares Rose

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $139.61. About 4.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 61,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,908 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 229,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 4.50 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. On Monday, January 28 the insider Thompson Mark E sold $249,700.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 30,650 shares to 638,731 shares, valued at $24.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 39,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 835,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $331.66 million for 10.83 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,002 shares to 8,948 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 16,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,035 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.