Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose; Jbf Capital Increased Its Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Stake by $1.10 Million as Stock Declined

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 61,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 167,908 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 229,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 3.29M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.47% . The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.37. About 50,296 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington (HBAN) Continues to Grow Inorganically, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for Huntington’s (HBAN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Virtus Investment Hikes Dividend 22%: Time to Buy the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 40,325 shares to 223,804 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 21,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Ma owns 7.66M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Prudential Incorporated reported 1.64M shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv owns 409 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 0.05% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 86.68 million shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 12,266 shares. Gideon holds 0.18% or 39,594 shares. Hightower Lc stated it has 189,268 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot Incorporated invested in 45,514 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 22,536 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Co reported 22,400 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd holds 0.02% or 23,564 shares. 418 are owned by Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Company. Etrade Capital Management Limited reported 103,582 shares stake.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $333.54 million for 10.09 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares to 84,000 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 118,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,037 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK).