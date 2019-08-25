Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shareholder Fulton Bank Increased Position; As Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Share Value Declined, Wasatch Advisors Lifted Holding by $2.34 Million

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 86,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 168,990 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500.

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 34,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 106,042 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 71,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 6.65 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 116,621 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $107.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,038 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 25,525 shares to 19,947 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Tr Ii by 14,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,980 shares, and cut its stake in Amg Fds (MRLIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 86.68M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Security reported 0.07% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bowen Hanes holds 0.08% or 141,880 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 54,828 shares. Bessemer Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5.50M shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund accumulated 20,813 shares. Rampart Inv Com Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 32,726 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Moreover, Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Boston Prtn invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 268,608 shares in its portfolio. City Holdings, a West Virginia-based fund reported 7,763 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 29,050 shares. Aspen Inv has 15,709 shares.