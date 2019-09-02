Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Trimmed Its Stake by $325,428; Parametric Portfolio Associates Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Has Trimmed by $393,888 as Stock Price Declined

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 27,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 251,038 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 278,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 5.96M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 8,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 258,187 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47M, down from 267,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 515,000 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,647 shares to 15,045 shares, valued at $26.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 13,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 0.03% or 4.34 million shares. Williams Jones Lc holds 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 52,666 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 197,934 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 78,603 shares. Tegean Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 232,100 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 61,180 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 390 shares. 5,248 are owned by Washington Retail Bank. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 11,424 shares. 45,849 are owned by Cutter & Co Brokerage. Moreover, Capital Ltd Ca has 0.06% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Amp Ltd owns 291,698 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advsr Oh stated it has 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 429,601 are held by Palouse Cap Management. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.09 million shares.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $333.41M for 10.04 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Japan Tob Inc Adr by 142,294 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $23.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 16,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A.