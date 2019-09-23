Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; Jack In The Box (JACK) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 175,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 919,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.70M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 13.06 million shares traded or 46.22% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 55,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 172,728 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, down from 228,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 558,197 shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,005 are owned by B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated. New York-based First Manhattan Commerce has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Qs Investors Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 1,570 shares in its portfolio. 488,020 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. State Street holds 51.66 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Plc stated it has 6.22M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtn Inc accumulated 18,167 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insur Com reported 29,847 shares. Fulton Bank Na holds 0.1% or 102,698 shares. Jacobs Com Ca accumulated 18,400 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Cleararc Capital accumulated 15,619 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 143,728 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested in 0.08% or 59,926 shares.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 10.91 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bus Finl Svcs Inc Wis (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 31,326 shares to 33,701 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.32 million for 23.82 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.44% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 653,864 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 43,182 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,834 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Price Michael F invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 7,600 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 232,371 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors stated it has 13,759 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 4,900 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 124,415 shares stake. 22,835 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 31,400 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 39,382 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

