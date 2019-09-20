Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position Has Lifted by Bank Of Hawaii; Van Eck Associates Has Raised Dril (DRQ) Stake

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 190.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 23,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 36,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $498,000, up from 12,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 4.18 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 59.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 195,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 525,242 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.21 million, up from 329,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 194,355 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3,710 shares to 2,045 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) by 15,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,214 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 220,320 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $107.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 5,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,711 shares, and cut its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC).