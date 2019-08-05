Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Market Value Rose While Tegean Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $814,800; As Lam Research (LRCX) Market Value Rose, Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lifted Its Stake

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lam Research for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $204.09. About 2.26 million shares traded or 18.71% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 9.77 million shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National Corp has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Citadel Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Stifel Fincl reported 0.03% stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 103,531 shares. Argent holds 0.04% or 31,593 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 42,782 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 18,158 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 96,202 shares. Smith Salley And Associates owns 102,267 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 139,697 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital holds 25,411 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 203,650 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 35,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Com has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Alpha Windward Lc holds 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 574 shares.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49M for 10.21 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied RNLC Analyst Target Price: $25 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington (HBAN) Continues to Grow Inorganically, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9,500 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 49,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,665 shares, and cut its stake in Callon Pete Inc (Call) (NYSE:CPE).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Lam Research Rose 11.1% in July – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: A Trio of Buys; Tech Ramps Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ONEO, LRCX, CMI, TSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Semiconductor Stocks Climbing Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktop Cap Ii Limited Partnership owns 316,504 shares for 11.83% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma reported 185,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance has 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 53,771 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 75,020 are owned by Asset Mgmt One. Rwc Asset Llp has invested 0.75% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 8,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Group Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 2,335 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc stated it has 32,200 shares. Bp Plc accumulated 17,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability reported 39,699 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 11,187 shares or 0% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 57,770 shares in its portfolio. Naples Advisors Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 7,480 shares. Amer Bank & Trust has 3,885 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.