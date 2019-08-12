Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Market Value Rose While Tegean Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Gramercy Funds Management Cut Its Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holding by $12.16 Million; Share Value Rose

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 484,718 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49B market cap company. It closed at $13 lastly. It is down 8.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied RNLC Analyst Target Price: $25 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington (HBAN) Continues to Grow Inorganically, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 127,500 shares to 327,500 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 148,650 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.56M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Lc has 0.29% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 2.33 million shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund has 0.06% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 20,813 shares. Smith Salley & Associate has 0.21% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Wesbanco Bancorp reported 163,531 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc has 1,310 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 1,797 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0% stake. Budros Ruhlin And Roe has 112,380 shares. Carroll Assocs holds 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 1,045 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 227,254 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Chase Invest Counsel has invested 0.16% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 95,531 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 9.85 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cosan (CZZ) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ongoing Improvements In Rail Sweeten Cosan’s Story – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.